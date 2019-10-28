

Tsurumi Plant, Resources and Waste Recycling Bureau City of Yokohama

Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

TOKYO, Oct 28, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC), a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received an order from the Yokohama city government to refurbish the combustion facilities at the Tsurumi Plant for a municipal solid waste (MSW) in Suehiro-cho, Tsurumi-ku, Kanagawa Prefecture. The facility has a total waste treatment capacity of 1,200 tonnes per day (tpd). MHIEC will refurbish and improve the stoker type incinerators(1) and related equipment, extending the working life of the facility and enhancing its energy efficiency. The contract is valued at 6,127 million yen. Completion is scheduled for in March 2023 (four-year project).The Tsurumi Plant was designed and built by MHI, completed in March 1995 and began operations in April that year. The facility comprises three stoker type incinerators, each with a capacity of 400 tpd, and related equipment. It has an electricity generating capacity of 22 megawatts (MW).The renovation contract comprises the renewal of superannuated core components at the facility, including the receiving and feeding equipment, combustion facilities, exhaust gas cooling equipment, ventilation systems, ash extractors, and instrumentation. The facility will adopt MHIEC's patented New Incineration Control System to support stable incineration, and utilize high-efficiency motors and inverters to increase energy efficiency. These measures will reduce CO2 emissions by more than 6.3% annually, helping to curb global warming.Renovation of waste to energy plants is increasing as operators aim to extend the service life of facilities and reduce their environmental impact. The Japanese national government also established a related subsidy system(2) in fiscal 2010, further accelerating this trend.MHIEC succeeded MHI's waste to energy plant business in 2008, incorporating its accumulated technological development capabilities in environmental protection systems, and its broad expertise in the construction and operation of waste management facilities both in Japan and overseas. Based on this strong track record, MHIEC is well-positioned to provide comprehensive solutions, from plant construction to operation.Going forward, on the strength of this record and boosted by this latest contract, MHIEC will pursue additional renovation projects to enhance the energy efficiency and stable operation of existing plants, and actively offer solutions to lower operation and maintenance expenses and other lifecycle costs.(1) A stoker furnace is the main type of MSW incineration plant. Waste is combusted as it moves along on a fire grate made of heat-resistant castings.(2) This program, administered by Japan's Ministry of the Environment, is centered on improvements to existing facilities for more effective use, and as a measure to address climate change in the waste sector. Municipal governments seeking to extend the working life of their MSW facilities and implement climate change measures are eligible for subsidies on projects that reduce CO2 emissions (promoting the introduction of leading-edge facilities), or grants for establishing a sound material-cycle society, equivalent to one-half or one-third of project costs.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.