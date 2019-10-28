Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion am Montag? Diese News ist mehr als nur die Kirsche auf der Schlagsahne der Schokotorte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 940602 ISIN: NL0000009538 Ticker-Symbol: PHI1 
Xetra
25.10.19
17:35 Uhr
39,595 Euro
+0,295
+0,75 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,800
39,800
08:00
39,700
39,900
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PHILIPS
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV39,595+0,75 %