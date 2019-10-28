

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Digital camera maker Canon Inc. (CAJ) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to the company decreased 42.7 percent to 26.52 billion Japanese yen from 46.26 billion yen in the previous year. Earnings per share dropped to 24.93 yen from 42.84 yen in the prior year.



Quarterly operating profit also fell 43.7 percent to 38.45 billion yen from 68.33 billion yen in the previous year.



Net sales decreased 6.2 percent to 869.50 billion yen from last year's 926.50 billion yen.



Looking ahead for 2019, Canon now projects net income attributable to the company of 140.0 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 44.6%; operating profit of 188.0 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 45.2%; and consolidated net sales of 3.625 trillion, a year-on-year decrease of 8.3%.



Previously, Canon projected attributable net income of 160 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 36.7 percent, operating profit of 215.0 billion yen, a decrease of 37.3 percent, and consolidated net sales of 3.75 trillion yen, a drop of 5.2 percent.



