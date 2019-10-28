Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (FR0004110310 ESI), leader and pioneer in virtual prototyping solutions, has released its 2019 half-year financial report to the public and submitted it to the Autorité des marchés financiers on October 25, 2019. The report is available to the public under the conditions provided for by the current regulations.

This document, including the activity report from February to July 2019 and the consolidated financial statements of the first semester, can be consulted and downloaded in the Investors section of the company's website: https://www.esi-group.com/company/investors/documentation/financial-reports

Upcoming events

Q3 2019 Revenue November 19, 2019

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €139 million in 2018.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

Follow ESI

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191027005012/en/

Contacts:

ESI Shareholder Relations

Florence Barré

investors@esi-group.com

+33 1 49 78 28 28



SHAN Press Shareholder Relations

Florent Alba

ESIgroup@shan.fr