The market is driven by the increasing use of robotic process automation (RPA) in call centers. In addition, the increasing adoption of cloud communication in call centers is anticipated to further boost the growth of the call center outsourcing market.

The popularity and adoption of RPA is slowly rising in call center organizations. RPA improves the overall experience of call center agents by enhancing the call resolution rates and boosting the efficiency of business processes. It not only eliminates the need for existing platforms but also minimizes the customer wait time. Call center organizations are partnering with RPA providers to implement RPA solution at their BPO. Thus, the increasing use of RPA in call centers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Call Center Outsourcing Market Companies:

Atento S.A.

Atento S.A. owns and operates businesses under various segments and offers customer care. The customer care solution manages customer calls to provide information and claims related to products and services throughout the customer lifecycle.

Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA

Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA manufactures and offers products through product segments: RTL group, penguin random house, Gruner+Jahr, BMG, and Arvato. The company offers solutions that provide customer experience service to client's customers and help enhance customer management.

Concentrix Corp.

Concentrix Corp. has business operations under various segments, namely technology solutions and Concentrix. The company offers customer engagement centers services. This service enhances brand engagement and customer experience of the clients of an organization.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. offers customer engagement solutions. This solution is used by clients to offer customer support to attract new buyers into its lead generation pipelines. The company is focusing on opening a new facility for customer services in different locations.

Sitel Group

Sitel Group owns and operates businesses under various service segments including contact center, digital, training, consulting, and other. The company offers customer experience consulting and customer voice services to their clients.

Call Center Outsourcing End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Other end-users

Call Center Outsourcing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

