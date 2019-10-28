

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer sentiment declined in October after improving in the previous month, survey data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The consumer sentiment index fell to -6.6 in October from -4.2 in September. The average score since January 2018 was -0.5.



All four sub-components of the confidence index weakened in October from both September and the previous year.



Expectations concerning Finland's economy remained gloomy in October. The current and future assessments of consumers' own economic situation were subdued. Intentions to spend money decreased to an average level, the survey showed.



The data was collected from 1,008 persons resident in Finland between October 1 and 20.



