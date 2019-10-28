

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro firmed against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Monday.



The euro rose to 0.8650 against the pound, 1.1090 against the greenback and 120.60 against the yen, from its early lows of 0.8629, 1.1076 and 120.41, respectively.



The euro climbed to a 4-day high of 1.1040 versus the franc, off an early low of 1.1011.



If the euro rises further, it may find resistance around 0.88 against the pound, 1.12 against the greenback, 122.00 against the yen and 1.13 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX