Versus and OMEN create multi-day sweepstakes for Cloud9 and Esports fans during League of Legends Worlds, an International Competition Watched Globally by Hundreds of Million Viewers

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2019) - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") VersusXP, Versus Systems has launched a multi-day sweepstakes for OMEN and professional esports team, Cloud9, to bring the e-sport experience to OMEN Rewards.

"The 2019 League of Legends World Championships will be watched by hundreds of millions of fans," said Christian Miranda, Head of Accounts at Versus Systems. "We wanted to create a winning experience that was personal for every fan of this incredible franchise."

With VersusXP, Cloud9, and OMEN, Versus has created a new sweepstakes model with a dynamic experience featuring League of Legends game-based challenges that embrace gamers from all skill levels, capturing a daily average of 25% of all OMEN Rewards players on a day by day basis, with a per-player average of 80 minutes of branded game-time.

"The main focus of this experience was to create win-scenarios for gamers of any skill level," said Christian Miranda. "We know gamers love it when the prizes they choose to play for are earned through their efforts in-game. We also know they love Cloud9. With this campaign, we were able to create scenarios for those two emotional highs to intersect."

In 2018, League of Legends Worlds became the most watched esports event in history, with over 100 million unique viewers during the finals, surpassing the viewership of the Super Bowl. The Cloud9 world sweepstakes ran for 8 days, from October 14th to October 21st.

Download OMEN Command Center, featuring League of Legends challenges, from the Microsoft Store in Windows 10 PCs, and play League of Legends with OMEN Rewards to win prizes.

To join Versus' investor group, please visit http://connects.systems/versusgroup.

About Cloud9

Founded in 2013, Cloud9 has grown to become one of the most recognizable esports organizations in the world. With championships industry-wide, unmatched viewership hours, and extensive benefits packages for players and staff, Cloud9 prides itself on being the best in all categories. At this time, Cloud9 fields professional teams in League of Legends, Team Fight Tactics (TFT), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Super Smash Bros Melee, Rocket League, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG Mobile, and World of Warcraft. To find more information about Cloud9, visit http://www.cloud9.gg.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

Contact: info@versussystems.com

For Versus Systems, contact:

Matthew Pierce

press@versussystems.com

(424) 242-4150

OMEN Rewards is not endorsed by Riot Games and does not reflect the views or opinions of Riot Games or anyone officially involved in producing or managing League of Legends. League of Legends and Riot Games are trademarks or registered trademarks of Riot Games, Inc. League of Legends © Riot Games, Inc.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the proposed use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49166