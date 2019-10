BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German import prices decreased at a slower than expected pace in September, data from Destatis revealed Monday.



Import prices dropped 2.5 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.7 percent fall in August. This was slower than the 3 percent decline economists had expected.



On a monthly basis, import prices advanced 0.6 percent offsetting a 0.6 percent drop in August. Prices were forecast to rise 0.1 percent.



Excluding oil, import prices decreased 1.6 percent from last year, while it rose 0.4 percent from the previous month.



Data showed that export prices remained flat annually after easing 0.1 percent in August. On month, export prices gained 0.1 percent.



