Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6 
Frankfurt
28.10.19
08:05 Uhr
0,758 Euro
-0,004
-0,52 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,756
0,774
10:11
28.10.2019 | 08:53
(105 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Prosafe SE: The Norwegian Competition Authority rejects the merger between Prosafe and Floatel

The Norwegian Competition Authority ("NCA") has today issued a Statement of rejection to Floatel and Prosafe regarding the proposed merger.

Prosafe will study the decision in detail, and expects to decide on whether to appeal shortly and within the deadline in 3 weeks.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 28 October 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe: + 47 907 41 662
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe: Phone: +47 51 64 25 30 / +47 907 65 155

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)