Prosafe SE: The Norwegian Competition Authority rejects the merger between Prosafe and Floatel

The Norwegian Competition Authority ("NCA") has today issued a Statement of rejection to Floatel and Prosafe regarding the proposed merger.



Prosafe will study the decision in detail, and expects to decide on whether to appeal shortly and within the deadline in 3 weeks.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 28 October 2019Prosafe SEFor further information, please contact:Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe: + 47 907 41 662Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe: Phone: +47 51 64 25 30 / +47 907 65 155This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



