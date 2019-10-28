Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: genedrive plc (GDR): Acceleration of news flow expected 28-Oct-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Acceleration of news flow expected genedrive plc (GDR) is a commercial-stage company focused on point-of-care molecular diagnostics. Its Genedrive(R) molecular diagnostic platform is at the forefront of this technology, offering a rapid, low-cost, simple-to-use device with high sensitivity and specificity. Rapid analysis of samples aids real-time decision-making, whether in clinical, public health or biothreat applications. GDR is developing a portfolio of assays for the Genedrive device. Its hepatitis C virus (HCV) and pathogen detection assays are already on the market, and products for tuberculosis (TB) and screening against adverse reactions to antibiotics are in development Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/acceleration-of-news- flow-expected/ [1] To contact us: Contacts: Hardman & Co Dorothea Hill dmh@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London EC2M 1NH +44 20 7194 7628 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 897391 28-Oct-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=be199446f060bcdabc14a7ae21145ac4&application_id=897391&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=897391&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

