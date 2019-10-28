Clearwater Analytics was named 'Best Software Solution' by the annual UK European Captive Review Awards, which recognises excellence over the past 12 months from owners and service providers in the captive insurance industry.

The award was presented to Clearwater on 23 October at Grocers' Hall in London. Other top captive owners and service providers were also honoured, including Clearwater client London Capital in the 'Investment Specialist' category.

Clearwater's solution, focused on the asset side of the balance sheet, helps insurers, investment managers, and other institutional investors streamline their investment operations and maximise the value from their investment portfolio data. This year, Clearwater developed key product enhancements for Solvency II and IFRS 9 support to help clients be more accurate, efficient, and successful in their regulatory reporting. These enhancements, along with Clearwater's stature as a SaaS solution and services provider, contributed to its distinction as 'Best Software Solution'.

Prior to being honoured at the awards ceremony, Clearwater led an industry panel at the Captive Review London Briefing covering investment accounting and reporting-related considerations for IFRS 9, IFRS 17, and Solvency II.

'We are delighted to have Clearwater recognised by the UK European Captive Review Awards for the excellence shown in our solution,' said Mark Gillespie, Director of Europe Operations for Clearwater. 'We have always partnered with our clients to develop innovative solutions to market needs. This award proves what we already know: Our clients are critical to the success of Clearwater.'

Clearwater serves more than 60 clients in 13 countries within Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. These clients include Arch Capital, Aon Captive Insurance Managers, Aureum Re, AXA Art Insurance, Catalina Holdings, Convex Group, FBD Insurance, Fidea Verzekeringen, J.P. Morgan, Unum Group, and many others.

Clearwater is a true SaaS solution, and 100% of Clearwater's clients use the cloud-based solution. The company has more than 100 employees based in London and Edinburgh to provide regionally based accounting and reporting expertise, system support, and on-demand servicing to ensure its UK and EMEA clientele make the most of their investment data.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Clearwater helps thousands of organisations make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Clearwater offers a full complement of middle- and back-office solutions like client statements, composite management, client billing, and more.

Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $3.5 trillion in assets. Since its founding in 2004, Clearwater has provided a cloud-native solution that helps investors make the most of their data. Investment professionals in more than 25 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting.

