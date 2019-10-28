

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy plc. (CNE.L) on Monday issued an update on its proceedings against India under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty.



The company noted that the Arbitral Tribunal has indicated that it is not yet able to commit to a specific award release date.



The Tribunal said that 'it expects to be in a position to issue the Award in the summer of 2020, but has clarified that to avoid any misunderstanding, the Tribunal did not intend firmly to commit to a specific Award-release date, nor is it yet in a position to do so.'



Cairn said it continues to have a high level of confidence in the merits of its claims in the arbitration and is seeking full restitution for losses of more than $1.4 billion.



