The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 29 October 2019 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN: DK0060079531 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: DSV ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 241,526,507 shares (DKK 241,526,507) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,526,507 shares (DKK 6,526,507) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 235,000,000 shares (DKK 235,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DSV ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3415 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=743443