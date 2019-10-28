Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 25 October 2019

Anzeige
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Stuttgart
28.10.19
08:07 Uhr
7,160 Euro
+0,020
+0,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,120
7,320
10:18
28.10.2019 | 09:05
Contact:
International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 25 October 2019

Guernsey, 28 October 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 21 October 2019 and 25 October 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 13,154 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.17 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
21/10/2019BATE1607.121,139
XLON2,2947.1116,306
CHIX2547.121,808
TRQX1467.121,040
Total2,8547.1120,293
22/10/2019BATE1507.181,077
XLON2,2987.1716,472
CHIX2587.181,852
TRQX1517.141,078
Total2,8577.1720,479
23/10/2019BATE0--
XLON2,4527.2217,692
CHIX2587.261,873
TRQX1527.261,104
Total2,8627.2220,668
24/10/2019BATE0--
XLON1,4277.1310,173
CHIX3647.122,592
TRQX127.1486
Total1,8037.1312,850
25/10/2019BATE0--
XLON2,2167.1915,939
CHIX4707.203,384
TRQX927.22664
Total2,7787.1919,988

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,937,194 (equal to 34.2% of the Company's share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,442,244 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed 21 October 2019 and 25 October 2019:

Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
21/10/2019XLON 893 7.10 6,340.30
XLON 488 7.10 3,464.80
XLON 491 7.12 3,495.92
XLON 422 7.12 3,004.64
TRQX 118 7.12 840.16
TRQX 28 7.12 199.36
CHIX 234 7.12 1,666.08
CHIX 20 7.12 142.40
BATE 160 7.12 1,139.20
2,8547.1120,292.86
22/10/2019XLON 7897.16 5,649.24
XLON 5007.16 3,580.00
XLON 3397.18 2,434.02
XLON 2677.18 1,917.06
CHIX 2587.18 1,852.44
XLON 1887.18 1,349.84
XLON 1647.18 1,177.52
TRQX 1517.14 1,078.14
BATE 1107.18 789.80
XLON 517.14 364.14
BATE 407.18 287.20
2,8577.1720,479.40
23/10/2019XLON 502 7.22 3,624.44
CHIX 258 7.26 1,873.08
XLON 251 7.16 1,797.16
XLON 234 7.26 1,698.84
XLON 219 7.26 1,589.94
XLON 202 7.12 1,438.24
XLON 197 7.22 1,422.34
XLON 187 7.26 1,357.62
XLON 179 7.16 1,281.64
TRQX 152 7.26 1,103.52
XLON 144 7.22 1,039.68
XLON 97 7.26 704.22
XLON 78 7.26 566.28
XLON 42 7.26 304.92
XLON 27 7.26 196.02
XLON 15 7.20 108.00
XLON 15 7.20 108.00
XLON 14 7.20 100.80
XLON 13 7.20 93.60
XLON 11 7.26 79.86
XLON 5 7.22 36.10
XLON 5 7.22 36.10
XLON 5 7.22 36.10
XLON 5 7.16 35.80
XLON 5 7.16 35.80
2,8627.2220,668.10
24/10/2019XLON 432 7.12 3,075.84
CHIX 364 7.12 2,591.68
XLON 240 7.10 1,704.00
XLON 231 7.16 1,653.96
XLON 154 7.10 1,093.40
XLON 149 7.16 1,066.84
XLON 124 7.16 887.84
XLON 66 7.12 469.92
XLON 12 7.14 85.68
TRQX 12 7.14 85.68
XLON 8 7.12 56.96
XLON 7 7.12 49.84
XLON 4 7.14 28.56
1,8037.1312,850.20
25/10/2019XLON 478 7.22 3,451.16
CHIX 470 7.20 3,384.00
XLON 436 7.18 3,130.48
XLON 223 7.22 1,610.06
XLON 200 7.20 1,440.00
XLON 124 7.10 880.40
XLON 115 7.20 828.00
XLON 101 7.18 725.18
XLON 94 7.20 676.80
TRQX 92 7.22 664.24
XLON 92 7.16 658.72
XLON 90 7.18 646.20
XLON 63 7.16 451.08
XLON 52 7.22 375.44
XLON 42 7.20 302.40
XLON 42 7.20 302.40
XLON 37 7.22 267.14
XLON 25 7.18 179.50
XLON 2 7.20 14.40
2,7787.1919,987.60


