Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: Cannabis Sativa Acquires CBD Product Manufacturer GK Media & Marketing & Recognized Ganja Juice Brand

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) is pleased to announce the signing of a contract to acquire an interest in GK Media & Marketing Company, an established FDA registered Southern California CBD copacker contract manufacturing and white label company producing a wide range of highest quality, lab-tested CBD products, including edibles, tinctures, drinks and topicals. GK has nationwide sales and global distribution to the UK, France, and Spain. The deal includes their well-established Ganja Juice brand (ganja-juice.com) and the Murray & Rocco's pet CBD line.

Ganja Juice has won numerous High Times and Cannabis Cup awards since the company was established in 2010.

"We are extremely happy to team up with an old-school company that is so well known in the SoCal cannabis space. Ganja Juice infused smoothies were a go-to item in LA, and their formulating and manufacturing experience has transcended into the current CBD products, copacking, and contract manufacturing model", said Cannabis Sativa President David Tobias.

GK plans to move into expanded facilities in Los Angeles county in early 2020. "We look for increased revenues for the in-house brands and strong copacking and white label opportunities in the new facility. All indicators show the CBD market continuing to project large numbers in 2020 and beyond, and combining our strengths is a win-win situation", Tobias concluded.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® (https://prestodoctor.com), Wild Earth Naturals® (https://wildearthnaturals.com), and iBudtender (https://ibudtender.com). The Company is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand (https://virginmaryjanebrand.com). In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.

