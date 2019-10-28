The facility will be developed under the World Bank's Scaling Solar initiative on a public-private partnership basis in Herat province.Afghanistan's Ministry of Energy & Water has issued a tender for a 40 MW solar project at an unspecified location in Herat province, in the northern part of the country. The project will be developed under the World Bank's Scaling Solar initiative with the backing of the multilateral lender's private finance arm the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The plant will be built on a public-private partnership basis with the selected developer securing the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...