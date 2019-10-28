Croma-Pharma GmbH Expands its Portfolio Introducing elure

Croma complements its skincare portfolio with the advanced skin brightening solution elure

LEOBENDORF, Austria, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Croma is always committed to deepening its product portfolio to support customers in their daily work. With the acquisition of elure's distribution rights in its strategic markets, Croma can now offer an attractive new skincare that specifically addresses hyperpigmentation with a unique mode of action in its core markets.

A unique approach to regulate pigmentation

elure advanced skin brightening solution is a clinically demonstrated cosmetic line with a powerful, active formula that creates an effective solution to gently yet quickly diminish the appearance of dark spots and improve skin tone. It is based on a unique scientific discovery of a naturally occurring substance, Melanozyme that diminishes the appearance of stubborn discoloration while correcting uneven skin tone to reveal a brighter, more glowing complexion. Without the use of any exfoliating or other aggressing agents, elure can be used throughout the year, suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive. Products can be ordered starting on 1stNovember 2019.

About Rakuto Bio Technologies Ltd. (RBT)

Rakuto Bio Technologies Ltd. is an Israel based biotechnology company. With elure, they invented a unique skin brightening solution that directly and selectively breaks down melanin, the cause of skin pigmentation.

About Croma-Pharma GmbH

Founded in 1976, Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) is an Austrian family-owned company that specialises in the industrial production of hyaluronic acid syringes for the fields of medical aesthetics, ophthalmology and orthopaedics. Besides the HA Filler from the own production site as the main product, Croma markets PDO lifting threads, a Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) system in cooperation with Arthrex as well as the skincare systems Universkinand elure. Croma currently runs 12 international sales companies and distributes its products in more than 70 countries.

