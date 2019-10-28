PremFina Announces Award Winning Fintech Entrepreneur Lisa Powis to Join Its Advisory Board

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PremFina Ltd ("PremFina" or the "Company"), the first venture- backed premium finance company to offer prosperity software as a white-label service in the U.K., is pleased to announce the addition of award winning fintech entrepreneur Lisa Powis to its advisory board ("Advisory Board").

"PremFina is a forward-thinking and progressive premium finance provider with ambitious plans," said Powis. "I'm delighted to join the Advisory Board and very much look forward to working with this dynamic team."

The purpose of the Advisory Board is to further PremFina's mission in providing insurance brokers, MGAs and insurance underwriters with the tools they need to offer a flexible and adaptable instalment plan option to their customers buying insurance. It is comprised of industry leaders with diverse backgrounds and experience, each providing their unique perspective on the Company, industry requirements and trends.

"Lisa knows how to best match innovation and timing. She has an intuitive sense about when the market is ready to accept innovative products we're developing," said PremFina Chief Executive Officer Bundeep Singh Rangar.

Powis is best known for her role as the founder and CEO of the Fresh Insurance Group, a multi-niche personal lines brokerage with over 80,000 policyholders, writing over £60 million in annual gross written premiums. Powis went on to achieve three well renowned industry awards for Fresh as the 'Personal Lines Broker of the Year' by The British Insurance, Insurance Age and Insurance Times.

After building the business for 16 years, Powis sold Fresh to Vantage Group in May 2018. She became the first woman to win the Achievement Award at the UK Brokers Awards in 2018.

Powis sits on two advisory boards and is part of the Scale Up Group UK, that helps grow global champions and mentoring via the Accelerator Academy. Powis also supports 'Painting Our World in Silver," a charity that fights loneliness among the elderly.

About PremFina Ltd

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the company's founder.

Website: https://www.premfina.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017692/Lisa_Powis_PremFina.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010278/PremFina_Ltd_Logo.jpg

For All Enquiries:

Megan Punter

Marketing Associate

megan.punter@premfina.com

+44-(0)203-500-3462