EXCHANGE NOTICE 28.10.2019 CERTIFICATES DELISTING OF DANSKE BANK A/S CERTIFICATES Nasdaq Helsinki Oy has decided to prematurely terminate trading in Danske Bank A/S certificates on issuer's request according to the Rules of Nasdaq Nordic for warrants and certificates rule 5. Last trading day is 29 November 2019. Please find certificate identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 **************************** TIEDOTE 28.10.2019 SERTIFIKAATIT DANSKE BANK A/S:N SERTIFIKAATTIEN POISTAMINEN PÖRSSILISTALTA Nasdaq Helsinki Oy on päättänyt liikkeeseenlaskijan hakemuksesta Rules of Nasdaq Nordic for warrants and certificates -sääntöjen kohdan 5 mukaan ennenaikaisesti lopettaa liitteenä olevien sertifikaattien kaupankäynnin. Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä on 29.11.2019. Sertifikaattien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=743463