

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Monday as investors cheered positive developments in the U.S.-China trade talks and Brexit.



The European Union is likely to agree a 3-month flexible Brexit delay today as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushes for an early election in the parliament.



On the trade front, media reports suggested that the U.S. and China were 'close to finalizing' a first-stage agreement to scale back their trade war.



The benchmark DAX was up 10 points at 12,905 in early trade after gaining 0.2 percent on Friday.



Covestro shares surged 0.8 percent. The polymer company narrowed its FY19 outlook range after reporting a weaker-than-expected third-quarter net income.



In economic releases, German import prices dropped 2.5 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.7 percent fall in August, data from Destatis showed.



This was slower than the 3 percent decline economists had expected. Export prices remained flat annually after easing 0.1 percent in August.



