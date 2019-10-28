Research from the United States has demonstrated how PV technology can be used to kill cancer cells. Although still at an embryonic stage, the findings of the study and initial test results suggest solar power could be an effective tool in relation to light-activated fluorescent dyes for disease diagnosis, image-guided surgery and site-specific tumor treatment.Scientists at Michigan State University claim to have developed a PV technology than can be used to detect and kill cancer cells. In a paper Modulating cellular cytotoxicity and phototoxicity of fluorescent organic salts through counterion ...

