The global intelligent pigging market is expected to post a CAGR close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005031/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global intelligent pigging market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The laws of design, operation, and installation of a pigging system involves numerous guidelines and regulations. These regulations ensure the prevention of groundwater contamination, hazards, and accidents in the oil and gas industry. The need for intelligent pigging to meet the safety regulations mandated by government authorities in checking the pipelines regularly is increasing. Intelligent pigging helps in inspecting the location of corrosion and other anomalies within the inner walls of oil and gas pipelines. Thus, the implementation of mandatory regulations for frequent inspections of oil and gas pipelines will boost the demand for intelligent pigging and growth of the intelligent pigging market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31196

As per Technavio, the advances in pipeline inspection technologies, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Intelligent Pigging Market: Advances in Pipeline Inspection Technologies

There is an increasing focus on advancing the intelligent pigging technology to prevent oil and gas spills in the present and future as the conventional intelligent pigging technology often fails to detect a small amount of corrosion. This has encouraged the adoption of advanced technologies such as drone vehicles, software as a service (SaaS), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). The implementation of these technologies helps operators in preventing faulty events as they allow easy inspection of pipelines. Thus, such advances in pipeline inspection technologies, will boost the demand for intelligent pigging market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the advances in pipeline inspection technologies, the increasing cross-border pipelines and growing demand for oil and natural gas are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Intelligent Pigging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global intelligent pigging marketby application (gas and oil) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the presence of numerous oil and gas pipelines in the US and Canada.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005031/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com