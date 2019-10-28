Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $266bn Biologicals Market

Biologics Market Trends and Forecasts 2019-2029

Protein Therapeutics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Fusion Proteins, Regenerative Medicines, Insulin, Other Recombinant Hormones, Plasma & Recombinant Coagulating Factors, Interferons, Enzyme Replacement, Stem Cell Therapies, Tissue Engineered Products, Gene Therapies

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biologics market is estimated to reach $266bn in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2024. In 2018, the monoclonal antibodies submarket held 36% share of the global biologics market.

Report Scope

• Global Biologics Market outlook from 2019-2029

• Global Biologics Submarkets analysis and forecast from 2019-2029:

• Protein therapeutics, with sub-forecasting for insulin, other recombinant hormones, plasma and recombinant coagulating factors, interferons, enzyme replacement and other agents

• Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)

• Fusion proteins

• Regenerative medicine, with sub-forecasting for stem cell treatment, tissue engineering and gene therapy

• Vaccines

• Analysis and forecast from 2019-2029 for selected leading biologics in the market:

• Lantus

• NovoLog/NovoRapid

• Humalog

• Avonex

• Rebif

• Humira

• Remicade

• Tysabri

• Herceptin

• Kadcyla

• Perjeta

• Enbrel

• Eylea

• OsteoCel Plus

• Trinity Evolution and Trinity Elite

• Apligraf

• Dermagraft

• IMLYGIC

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts from 2018-2028 for these national markets:

• The US

• Japan

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• China

• India

• Russia

• Brazil

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies:

• AbbVie

• Alexion Pharmaceuticals

• Amgen

• AstraZeneca

• Bayer

• Celgene Corporation

• Eli Lilly

• Gilead Sciences

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Novartis

• Novo Nordisk

• Pfizer

• Precision Biologics

• Roche

• Samsung Biologics

• Sanofi S.A.

• Takeda

• UCB SA

• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain this market. As well as opportunities and trends in this market.

• This report discusses the SWOT and STEP Analysis of the biologics market.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• What is the current size of the total global biologics market? How much will this market be worth from to 2029?

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall biologics market over the next ten years?

• What are the main segments within the overall biologics market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period to 2029? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

• What factors will affect each of the different segments of the market over the next ten years?

• What are the largest national markets for biologics? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their forecasts for 2018 to 2029?

• What are the leading products? What are their revenues and latest developments? How will the revenues for some of the leading products change over the next ten years?

• Who are the most prominent companies, and what are their activities and outlooks?

• What are some of the most prominent biologics currently in development?

• What are the main trends that will affect the biologics market between 2018 and 2029?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

• What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape this market over the next ten years?

Companies covered in the report include:

3SBio

AbbVie

Ablynx

Acceleron Pharma

Accord Healthcare

Aché

Actavis

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Advanced BioHealing

Advantagene

Advaxis, Inc.

Afferent Pharmaceuticals

Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alector

Allergan

Alteogen

Amega Biotech

Amgen

AM-Pharma B.V.

Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AnGes

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Apceth

Apeiron Biologics

Apotex

Argenx

ARMO BioSciences, Inc.

Aryogen

Aspen Global Incorporated

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

AurKa Pharma, Inc.

Aventis

Avita Medical

Bamboo Therapeutics, Inc.

Banner Alzheimer's Institute

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

Baxalta

Bayer

Beijing Four Rings

Beijing SL Pharmaceutical

Benda Pharmaceuticals

Biocad

BioCardia

Biocon

Biodel

Biogen

Bionovis

Biopartners

BioPharma

Biosidus

Biotest

Bioton

BioXpress Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

Cambridge Antibody Technology

cCAM Biotherapeutics

CCL Pharmaceuticals

Celgene Corporation

Celltrion

CEL-SCI

Centocor Ortho Biotech

Children's Oncology Group

CHMP

Chugai

CinnaGen

ClinImmune Labs

CSL Behring

CT Arzneimittel

CureVac AG

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc

CytomX Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Dako

Dendreon

Dezima Pharma B.V.

DNAtrix

Dong-A Pharmaceutical

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

EMS

Epirus

Europharm

Evotec

FDA

FibroGen

FierceBiotech

Finox Biotech

Flatiron Health

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Fuji Pharma

Galencia

Gan & Lee

GE Healthcare

Genentech

Gennova

GenSci

Genzyme

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering Co.

Hanwha Chemical

Harpoon Therapeutics

Harrisvaccines Inc.

Heptares Therapeutics

Hexal

Hindustan Antibiotic

Histogenics

Hospira, Inc.

Human Genome Sciences

Humana Inc.

Hypermarcas

IBM Watson Health

ICU Medical Inc.

Ignyta, Inc.

Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH

Immune Design

Immunex Corporation

Immunocore Limited

Incyte Corporation

Innovare R&D

Intas Pharmaceuticals

IOmet Pharma

Ipsen

Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Janssen

JingYuan Bio

Johnson & Johnson

Kite Pharma

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Laboratorios Delta

LG Life Sciences

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers

Lonza

Luye Pharma Group, Ltd.

M2Gen

MacroGenics, Inc.

Massachusetts General Hospital

Medice

MEDICE Arzneimittel Pütter

MedImmune

MEDIPOST

Medivation, Inc.

Medtronic

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck KGaA

Merz Pharma

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe

Mochida Pharmaceutical

Moderna Therapeutics

Mylan

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nippion Kayaku

Northwestern University

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

NuVasive

Oanda

Organogenes

OrLife Bio

Orthofix

Orygen

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer

Pharmacyclics

Pharmicell

Pharmstandard

Plexxikon Inc.

Porbiomed

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Premier Inc.

Principia

Probiomed

Protein Sciences

Proteon Therapeutics

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Ranbaxy

Ratiopharm

Redvax GmbH

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regenerys

Reliance Life Sciences

Rentschler Biotechnologie.

Rigontec

Roche

Samsung Bioepis

Sandoz

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Sanofi

Schering-Plough

SciGen

Shandong Kexing Pharma

Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Fosun

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Shantha Biotechnics

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech

Shire

Sicor Biotech

Sigilon Therapeutics

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group

Smith and Nephew

Spark Therapeutics

Stada

Stemcentrx

Stragen Pharma

Stratatech Corporation

Swiss Re

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

TESARO, Inc.

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Teva

Tianjin Hualida Biotechnology

TiGenix

Tonghua Dongbao

Trophos

Turnstone Biologics

UCB

União Química

UniQure

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Viralytics Limited

Vital Therapies Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics

Wockhardt

Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories

Xencor, Inc.

Xiamen Amoytop Biotech

XO1 Limited

Zenotech

ZS Pharma

Zuventus

Zydus Biovation

Zydus Cadila



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)

Australia's Walter and Eliza Hall Institute

Boston Children's Hospital

Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC)

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation

China Food and Drug Administration

Duke University School of Medicine

EMA (European Medicines Agency)

European Commission (EC)

European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations

Harvard University

Human Stem Cells Institute

International Myeloma Foundation

Johns Hopkins

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF)

National Cancer Institute

New York Blood Center

NHS

NICE

Rice University

Saudi Food and Drug Authority

SSN Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center

Stanford University

The European Generic medicines Association (EGA)

The European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT)

The U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

The University of Manchester

The University of Texas

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Toronto University

Toronto University

UCSF (University of California, San Francisco)

United Therapeutics

University of California, Berkeley

University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank

University of Tokyo

US Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC)

US Food and Drug Administration

Walter and Eliza Hall Institute

World Bank

World Health Organization (WHO)

Yonsei University

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

