Cactus Communications Joins Hands With ScienceNet to Launch Science Talks, an Online Forum for Issues that Impact the Academic Community

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a leading global scholarly, medical communications, and technology solutions company, has partnered with ScienceNet.cn, one of China's most influential academic news and blogging platforms, to start Science Talks, an online forum that will host discussions on breakthrough developments in science and academia and issues plaguing the academic community.

In the first edition, panelists will discuss the challenges of pursuing a PhD, dealing with stress, and career planning. The session will be live from 15:00 to 17:00 on October 29 on ScienceNet.cn (http://talk.sciencenet.cn/?id=104).

Panelists for this edition include two influential Chinese experts on academia: Zhang Haixia from Beijing University and Ma Zhen from Fudan University. International panelists include Anastasia Doronina (PhD researcher at the University of Sheffield, UK), Elizabeth Mulherron (second-year doctoral student in the US), Mu Qian (PhD from University of London, UK), and Shivanee Shah (PhD from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine; senior managing editor at CACTUS).

"Science Talks is designed as a cross-country platform to unite researchers and stakeholders across the academic research ecosystem," says Frank Xu, Managing Director, Cactus Communications in Greater China. "We are excited to collaborate with ScienceNet. This partnership resonates with CACTUS's long-term mission to energize research, make researchers' lives easier, and increase their international visibility."

Founded in 2002, CACTUS has collaborated with more than 371,000 researchers globally to help them publish more than 1 million research papers. While its flagship arm Editage offers a raft of products and services across the stages of manuscript reporting all the way through to publication, its newest unit Impact Science focuses on research communication to drive impact beyond journal publication.

Science Talks is a non-profit community initiative by CACTUS that was started in Japan in 2013. It serves as a platform for continuous exchange among academic researchers, science policymakers, government representatives, and their stakeholders (private sector and non-profit organizations). Science Talks will expand to China this year with this collaboration with ScienceNet.

About Cactus Communications

Founded in 2002, Cactus Communications (CACTUS) is a global scientific communications company that collaborates with researchers across academic disciplines, universities, publishers, societies, and life science organizations to accelerate research impact. CACTUS' portfolio of products and services meet a wide spectrum of research needs: Editage provides editorial, translation, education, and training solutions for researchers; Cactus Life Sciences offers strategic and tactical scientific content solutions to global life sciences organizations; PubSURE is the first AI-powered scholarly publishing platform connecting journals and researchers; and Impact Science ensures wider research impact via dissemination solutions and research engagement with peers, public, and policy makers. Powering all CACTUS businesses with latest technologies is its innovation and R&D cell Cactus Labs. CACTUS also incubates seed and early stage start-ups that share its mission to solve global problems with science and technology solutions.

CACTUS is an international enterprise with offices in Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, London, Princeton, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Singapore; a global workforce of over 3,000 experts; and customers from over 191 countries. CACTUS has been consistently ranked as a Great Place to Work, with is best annual ranking of #1 in 2017 (Great Places to Work survey: http://bit.ly/2oaAUot).

