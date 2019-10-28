On April 1, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares and warrants in Enersize Oyj were to receive observation status with reference to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. Today, on October 28, 2019, Enersize Oyj published a press release with information that the company has raised working capital through a rights issue of new shares. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares (ENERS, ISIN code FI4000233317, order book ID 139583) and warrants (ENERS TO 1, ISIN code FI4000359641, order book ID 170497) of Enersize Oyj shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB