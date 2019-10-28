Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2019 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 197.801 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12481948 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 25326 EQS News ID: 898027 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2019 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)