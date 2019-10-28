Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2019 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 121.7797 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6594550 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 25347 EQS News ID: 898069 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 28, 2019 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)