Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURL LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2019 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.5204 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2803016 CODE: TURL LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURL LN Sequence No.: 25490 EQS News ID: 898367 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2019 05:44 ET (09:44 GMT)