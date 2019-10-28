Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc (MALX LN) Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2019 / 10:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 13.8396 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1269331 CODE: MALX LN ISIN: LU1901001542 ISIN: LU1901001542 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MALX LN Sequence No.: 25497 EQS News ID: 898381 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 28, 2019 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)