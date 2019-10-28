Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc (AFSU LN) Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2019 / 10:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.274 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 550142 CODE: AFSU LN ISIN: LU1900067270 ISIN: LU1900067270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AFSU LN Sequence No.: 25489 EQS News ID: 898365 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2019 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)