Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc (LTMU LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2019 / 10:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.0979 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1961300 CODE: LTMU LN ISIN: LU1900066629 ISIN: LU1900066629 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LTMU LN Sequence No.: 25485 EQS News ID: 898357 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2019 05:46 ET (09:46 GMT)