

Life-improving light-therapy glasses - OSRAM (Hong Kong)



Artificial "roof window" - Shenzhen Ewinlight Technology Co., Ltd. (Mainland China)



Offline voice control sockets - Esun LED (HK) Co., Limited (Hong Kong)

HONG KONG, Oct 28, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 21st HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened yesterday and runs until 30 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). More than 2,700 exhibitors from 35 countries and regions are taking part to showcase innovative, fashionable and practical lighting products.Not to be missed are the two highlighted zones - Connected Living, Smart Home and Smart Lighting & Solutions - which feature close to 100 exhibitors showcasing the latest smart-lighting products and solutions. Among the innovative lighting products grabbing the attention of visitors to the fair are innovative spectacles that can provide supplemental light to improve concentration and relaxation; an artificial "roof window" that supplies close-to-natural sunlight; an offline smart control; a universal remote control; a smart LED table lamp with Wi-Fi and wireless charging; and an IoT platform that enables control of many home appliances.Meanwhile, the HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo returns in its fourth edition from 29 October to 1 November at AsiaWorld-Expo. The latest products from more than 400 exhibitors from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan and a first-time exhibitor from Thailand are on display. The twin lighting shows together form the world's largest lighting marketplace, offering buyers a wide variety of the latest products and providing a one-stop platform for sourcing products and gathering market information.Viewing safety as its top priority, the HKTDC has stepped up its support to exhibitors and buyers during the current social unrest in Hong Kong. The following measures have been put in place:Lighting Fair - highlight productsLife-improving light-therapy glassesOSRAM's CHRONOGY eyewear are "light therapy" glasses that create supplemental lighting comparable to natural night. Various modes can be selected to help boost concentration and performance, aid relaxation and recovery by providing a comfortable lighting environment. Personalised light scenarios can be scheduled through an app to alleviate jetlag symptoms and help the wearer adjust to different time zones.OSRAM (Hong Kong) (Booth: 1CON-003)Artificial "roof window"Imagine natural sunlight in your office 365 days a year. This panel light emulates the light spectra of blue skies and clouds using special LED technology and optical design combined with an intelligent control system. Having natural lighting indoors can boost working performance and is beneficial to the tuning of the human biological clock, which is why it is popular among offices and health institutions.Shenzhen Ewinlight Technology Co., Ltd. (Mainland China) (Booth: CR-C05)IoT smart homeTuya is an Internet of Things platform that connects to more than 90,000 products, from lighting to security and switches, which are given the label "Powered by Tuya". The core of the platform is a smart speaker. Compared with major brands such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, Tuya's appeal is that people can talk to the device in Putonghua.Tuya (HK) Limited (Hong Kong) (Booth: 1CON-005)Offline voice control socketsFor those wary of security issues related to Internet-connected devices, this socket can be activated using the user's own voice. Record a command and your voiceprint becomes a unique "password" to control lighting and appliances. The whole process is offline - there's no need for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or an app - making it friendly for the not-so-tech-savvy.Esun LED (HK) Co., Limited (Hong Kong) (Booth: 3D-D32)Universal remoteTurn all appliances into smart devices with this universal remote. The all-inclusive infrared control can command the operation of TVs, set-top boxes and other audio-visual devices, while radio-frequency control is used to manage curtain/shade motors and light switches. Take control of your home through your phone or by using Amazon Alexa or Google Home.Hangzhou Broadlink Technology Co., Ltd (Mainland China) (Booth: 1CON-009)Smart LED table lamp with Wi-Fi and wireless chargingThis table light is enhanced through the wireless charging of mobile devices at its base, making it ideal to use on a study table or to place by your bed. With practical functions such as step-less dimming and a switch between three colour tones, the lamp can be controlled by an app or through smart speakers such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Highstar (HK) Industrial Co Ltd (Hong Kong) (Booth: 1E-C35)Outdoor and Tech Light Expo - highlight previewSolar Flood LightATTA was established in 2000 in Shanghai and has been focused on providing lighting solutions to five-star hotels and high-end engineering both at home and abroad covering lighting effects, lighting design, product development and project management. The company has successfully undertaken more than 500 lighting engineering projects for five-star hotels, including the Macau Galaxy Hotel, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Shangri-La Hotel Qingdao, Hilton Hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, Langham Place, Marriott, Intercontinental, and Four Seasons.ATTA Lighting Co., Ltd (Mainland China) (Booth: 8-D17; 8-D19)Shark-LED Street LightUnilumin is a leading LED application products and solutions provider dedicated to LED product development, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service both domestically and overseas. Its sales and support network covers more than 160 countries. The company's main products are high-definition full-colour LED displays and LED lighting. Examples of the company's partnerships include the BBC's Biggest Weekend, Liverpool World Cup Fanzone and the AVIVA centre in the UK, UEFA Euro 2016 in the Netherlands, Tomorrow Land in Brazil and the FINA World Championships in Hungary.Shenzhen Unilumin Group Co. Ltd (Mainland China) (Booth: 10-E07; 10-E09; 10-E11)The 21st HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition)Date: 27-30 Oct (Sunday to Wednesday)Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreOpening hours: 27-29 Oct: 9:30am-7pm; 30 Oct: 9:30am-4pmNumber of exhibitors: More than 2,700Major exhibit categories: Commercial Lighting, Smart Lighting & Solutions, Residential Lighting, Green Lighting, Testing, Certification & Inspection, LED Lighting, and Trade Associations & PublicationsFair website: http://hklightingfairae.hktdc.comThe 4th HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light ExpoDate: 29 Oct to 1 Nov (Tuesday to Friday)Venue: AsiaWorld-ExpoOpening hours: 29 Oct: 10:30am-6pm; 30-31 Oct: 10am-6pm; 1 Nov: 10am-5pmNumber of exhibitors: More than 400Major exhibit categories: Exterior Lighting Solutions & Systems, Horticultural Lighting, Outdoor Advertising Lighting, Outdoor & Public Lighting, and Technical & Professional LightingFair website: http://hkotlexpo.hktdc.comHKTDC Media Centre: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/Photo download: https://bit.ly/32QhHHGAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. 