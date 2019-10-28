

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (L) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $72 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $278 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $3.68 billion from $3.61 billion last year.



Loews Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $72 Mln. vs. $278 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.68 Bln vs. $3.61 Bln last year.



