Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2019 / 10:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.9917 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2171000 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 25404 EQS News ID: 898185 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2019 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)