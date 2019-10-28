Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVL LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2019 / 10:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 126.2765 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 159138 CODE: SGVL LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVL LN Sequence No.: 25384 EQS News ID: 898145 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 28, 2019 05:52 ET (09:52 GMT)