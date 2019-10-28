Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2019 / 10:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 25-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 358.7675 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30285 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347 ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAW LN Sequence No.: 25357 EQS News ID: 898089 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2019 05:53 ET (09:53 GMT)