Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2019 / 10:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 25-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.918 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 96824021 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 25349 EQS News ID: 898073 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2019 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)