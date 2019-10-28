

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark retail sales growth slowed in September after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Retail sales edged up 0.1 percent month-on-month in September, after a 0.3 percent rise in August. In July, retail sales remained unchanged.



Sales of other consumable goods fell 0.1 percent monthly in September, while those of clothing and such goods, and food and other groceries rose 1.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, retail sales rose 0.2 percent in September, after a 0.9 percent growth in the previous month.



In the three months period from July to September, retail sales climbed 1.3 percent year-on-year versus 1.5 percent in the same period last year.



