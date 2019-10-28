Regulatory News:

On the eve of the IOT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona, Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) announces the launch of a pioneering satellite-based IoT connectivity service: Eutelsat IoT FIRST.

Having recently unveiled its ELO constellation of nanosatellites in Low Earth Orbit, dedicated to the Internet of Things, Eutelsat has taken further steps towards its ambition to become a leading satellite IoT company through the launch of Eutelsat IoT FIRST: a fully integrated IoT connectivity service operating in Ku-band via Eutelsat's geostationary satellites. Targeted companies include selected satellite service providers, telecom operators and IoT service providers. At a price point proposed on a par with cellular-based IoT connectivity services, Eutelsat IoT FIRST integrates satellite terminals, space and ground segments, packaged within an API-based service delivery framework.

With this product, Eutelsat is further addressing the connectivity challenges of industries spanning across retail, banking and security, through to energy, mining and agriculture, which seek a cost-effective and reliable IoT solution to connect their fixed assets, irrespective of their location. Eutelsat IoT FIRST also acts as an IoT backhaul service, enabling telecom operators to connect IoT base stations and gateways to their core network. Focusing currently on treating fixed assets, as of next year Eutelsat will then expand its portfolio of IoT services to incorporate the connectivity of mobile assets.

The ground infrastructure designed to serve Eutelsat IoT FIRST consists of a network of IoT-specific hubs hosted at teleports across the globe. These hubs are monitored and controlled 24/7 by Eutelsat's service delivery team from Turin, Italy.

Luis Jimenez-Tunon, Group Executive Vice President Data Business of Eutelsat "The reliability and boundless reach that satellite offers means that it will have an integral role in the IoT sector and in this regard, I am delighted to launch "Eutelsat IoT FIRST", named in the honour of this service being a pioneer of its kind and Eutelsat's inaugural solution in its ambitious IoT roadmap."

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

