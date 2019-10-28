Anzeige
28.10.2019 | 11:55
UK Mortgages Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

UK Mortgages Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 28

UK Mortgages Limited

LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

28 October 2019

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameChristopher Waldron
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Mortgages Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00BXDZMK63
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
66p20,000
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction28 October 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001


