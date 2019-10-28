

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer price inflation eased to the lowest level in nearly three years in September, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The producer price index climbed 0.8 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.1 percent rise in August.



The latest inflation was the lowest since December 2016, when prices fell 1.5 percent.



Electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply rose 4.6 percent annually in September and prices for mining and quarrying grew 3.7 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for water supply, and manufacturing declined 1.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.2 percent in September, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.



