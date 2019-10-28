UL Launches SecureHorizon Platform to Help Solve Testing and Compliance Challenges for New Payment Solutions

UL's SaaS-based payment compliance platform provides streamlined testing to help vendors achieve faster time to market

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MONEY 20/20 -- UL, a leading global safety science company, today announced the launch of SecureHorizon, a SaaS-based payment compliance platform that helps merchants and terminal vendors integrate their payment solutions with processors faster by streamlining the testing experience.

Accessible for small-to-mid-sized merchants and terminal vendors, UL's SecureHorizon helps to improve terminal readiness by providing a streamlined, easy-to-use testing and compliance environment. Merchants and terminal vendors have 24/7 access to the platform, which enables them to emulate real-world markets and ecosystems throughout the development process. This self-managed, configurable simulation capability will help companies reduce precertification testing and validation bottlenecks, while improving speed and accuracy of product development.

"When building a new payment solution today, merchants lack a streamlined test environment for pretesting and testing of payment products to a processor's requirements," said Isabelle Noblanc, vice president and managing director at UL's Identity Management and Security Division. "SecureHorizon fills this unmet industry need with a simple, fast and affordable solution for the payment ecosystem."

Payment solutions developers can utilize SecureHorizon as a single source to configure tests of point-of-sale (POS) and terminal devices, and it is also compatible with UL's Brand Test Tool, which offers the ability to perform acquirer host validation on brand test cases.

While the first module launch is custom designed for the payments ecosystem, SecureHorizon has been engineered to serve the multiple ecosystems and industries that UL supports. Future modules in development will extend coverage to Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity devices.

For a limited time, users can register for a free 30-day trial and gain instant access to these solution services. To learn more visit ims.ul.com/securehorizon.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.

