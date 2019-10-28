

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's merchandise trade surplus increased in September from a year ago amid a rise in both exports and imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



The trade surplus grew to SEK 2.0 billion in September from SEK 1.8 billion in the same month last year. In July, trade balance swung to a deficit of SEK 5.5 billion.



Exports and imports rose 4.0 percent, each, year-on-year.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 18.7 billion, while the trade with EU revealed a deficit of SEK 16.7 billion.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus slightly decreased to SEK 0.4 billion in September from SEK 1.5 billion in August. In July, the surplus was SEK 2.7 billion.



During the January to September period, the trade surplus was SEK 21.2 billion compared to SEK 27.0 billion in the same period last year.



Exports and imports grew 7.0 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, during the January to September period.



