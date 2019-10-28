Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd: Vostok Emerging Finance buybacks during w.43

Stockholm, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

During the period October 21, 2019 until October 25, 2019, Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd ("VEF" or the "Company") has repurchased in total 500,000 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs). The share buybacks have been made within the USD 5m buyback program announced by the Company on March 4, 2019.

SDRs have been repurchased as follows during this period:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of SDRs) Weighted average SDR price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) Oct. 21, 2019 100,000 2.70 269,840 Oct. 22, 2019 100,000 2.69 269,470 Oct. 23, 2019 100,000 2.70 269,680 Oct. 24, 2019 100,000 2.70 269,850 Oct. 25, 2019 100,000 2.70 269,800

All trades have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Stockholm by Pareto Securities AB on behalf of VEF. Following the above acquisitions, VEF holds 6,016,218 repurchased SDRs in the Company, and the total number of outstanding SDRs of the Company excluding repurchased SDRs is 655,479,777 and including repurchased SDRs is 661,495,995.

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

This information is information that Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 12:00 CET on October 28, 2019.

