

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in a year in October, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.8 percent year-on-year in October, following a 3.0 percent rise in September. The inflation rate the lowest since October last year, when it was the same.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 2.6 percent in September.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in October, after a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month. This was the highest in four months.



