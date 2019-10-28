Caverion Corporation Investor news 28 October 2019 at 1.00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its decision issued today, 28 October 2019, the District Court of Helsinki has rejected the claim for a corporate fine against Caverion Suomi Oy in connection with sponsorship of equestrian sports in Finland. Furthermore, all charges against Jarno Hacklin, the CEO of YIT Kiinteistötekniikka Oy in 2011-2012, were rejected.

YIT Kiinteistötekniikka Oy, currently Caverion Suomi Oy, sponsored equestrian sports during the years in question, 2007 to 2012, with a total amount of approximately 65,000 euros. The same object was sponsored by many other companies apart from Caverion. This sponsoring by different companies was suspected to have been bribes.

"Caverion's ethical business principles are outlined clearly. Our ethical business principles require each employee in Caverion to act in accordance with them, and we do not accept any form of corruption or unethical business," says Ari Lehtoranta, Caverion Corporation's President and CEO.

Contacts:

Anne Viitala, Group General Counsel, tel. +358-40-511-6151, anne.viitala@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/corporate-fine-claim-to-caverion-suomi-oy-related-to-sport-sponsoring-in-finland-rejected,c2943079

The following files are available for download: