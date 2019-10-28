

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $319 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $334 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $351 million or $1.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $351 Mln. vs. $388 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.91 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.97



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.06 - $6.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX