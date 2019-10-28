Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2019
28.10.2019 | 12:22
(41 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 28

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 25-October-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue187.67p
INCLUDING current year revenue188.25p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 25-October-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue73.07p
INCLUDING current year revenue73.33p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP22.27m
Borrowing Level:13%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

