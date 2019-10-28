Civil and Structural Engineer, Cameron+Ross, Select Deltek Vantagepoint and Deltek PIM to Drive Project Momentum

Deltek welcomes Cameron+Ross to its global network of over 30,000 clients in project-focused industries

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and information solutions for project-based businesses, announced that civil and structural engineering firm Cameron+Ross has selected Deltek Vantagepoint and Deltek PIM to help keep up with its project momentum.

Cameron+Ross, based in Scotland, provide a professional civil and structural engineering consultancy service, comprising structural and civil engineering design, detailing, planning, inspection and supervision. The firm experienced a rapid pace of growth with new projects and their existing information management software struggled to keep up. The firm also had issues with remote access and struggled to retrieve information quickly and efficiently - while the information was there, it was always time consuming to access it.

Cameron+Ross approached Deltek for a solution that would allow them to remotely access project information, quickly and efficiently, in one system. The firm selected Deltek for its approachability and user friendliness, as well as the ability to customise views to access the information they need, when they need it. With Deltek Vantagepoint - built specifically for professional services firms like Cameron+Ross - the firm will improve productivity, boost collaboration and increase profitability. And with Deltek Project Information Management (PIM) the firm will have access to critical firm-wide and project information in one central location.

"Our main challenge was that all our financial information was dealt with through a custom access database that was approaching 20 years old. Whilst this had served us well and captured a lot of data, it was unsupported as the original developers had retired and it was showing its age," said Jon Anderson, Director at Cameron + Ross. "We also recently invested in a cloud-based document management system, but were finding it very complicated to use and felt it missed basic functionality, such as sharing information with outside parties. With Deltek, we will solve a lot of problems."

About Cameron+Ross

Cameron+Ross are a Consulting Structural and Civil Engineering firm that operate throughout the UK from offices in Aberdeen and Inverness, working on a wide range of projects, including residential, retail and commercial. www.cameronross.co.uk

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

